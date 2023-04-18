Retired MMSD administrator to serve as interim superintendent

Lisa Kvistad
Lisa Kvistad(Madison Metropolitan School District)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A retired Madison Metropolitan School District administrator was selected to serve as interim superintendent.

The MMSD School Board announced Monday that Lisa Kvistad will take over when Dr. Carlton Jenkins leaves in July.

Kvistad retired in 2020 and worked in the district for 19 years, most recently as assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. She also worked previously as director of state and federal programs, and as an elementary principal at Elvehjem Elementary School and Lowell Elementary School. MMSD highlighted how Kvistad helped execute virtual learning systems during the COVID-19 pandemic and hybrid learning.

Board President Ali Muldrow said the board was glad to welcome Kvistad back into the district.

“Her leadership, expertise, and profound commitment to the children of this community is right on time and essential to our transition process,” Muldrow said. “Our board is confident that Lisa will hit the ground running within this role as she has risen to the occasion in every other role she’s held throughout her career in education. We look forward to this opportunity to support her leadership.”

Kvistad will work as interim superintendent going into the 2023-24 school year until the Board of Education chooses a superintendent. She will also be working with Jenkins to ensure a smooth transition, the district noted.

Jenkins announced in February that he would be retiring at the end of the July. Jenkins said he was retiring to focus on spending time with his family, especially his grandson. He was recently announced as a finalist for superintendent of Memphis Shelby County Schools.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Lake Mendota diver dies at hospital, sheriff’s office reports
Cat living in Richland Co. shelter for 8 years in search of right home
fatal crash Jefferson County
Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Jefferson County
Officials released a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle in a fatal Madison hit-and-run.
Suspect ID’d in deadly hit-and-run faced 4 hit-and-run charges at the time
The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Bodies found in Madison home were husband and wife

Latest News

gavel generic
Man found not responsible in Milwaukee precinct shooting
Springfield Township Police cars.
Sauk Co. man arrested following three car crash, alleged OWI
The Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office released the name of the 58-year-old Beaver Dam man who died in...
Name released of motorcycle rider killed in Dodge Co. crash
Authorities arrested a 22-year-old man Monday after a deadly crash in the Village of Dane, the...
22-year-old man arrested after fatal Dane Co. crash