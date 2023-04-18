Retired MMSD administrator to serve as interim superintendent

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A retired Madison Metropolitan School District administrator was selected to serve as interim superintendent.

The MMSD School Board announced Monday that Lisa Kvistad will take over when Dr. Carlton Jenkins leaves in July.

Kvistad retired in 2020 and worked in the district for 19 years, most recently as assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. She also worked previously as director of state and federal programs, and as an elementary principal at Elvehjem Elementary School and Lowell Elementary School. MMSD highlighted how Kvistad helped execute virtual learning systems during the COVID-19 pandemic and hybrid learning.

Board President Ali Muldrow said the board was glad to welcome Kvistad back into the district.

“Her leadership, expertise, and profound commitment to the children of this community is right on time and essential to our transition process,” Muldrow said. “Our board is confident that Lisa will hit the ground running within this role as she has risen to the occasion in every other role she’s held throughout her career in education. We look forward to this opportunity to support her leadership.”

Kvistad will work as interim superintendent going into the 2023-24 school year until the Board of Education chooses a superintendent. She will also be working with Jenkins to ensure a smooth transition, the district noted.

Jenkins announced in February that he would be retiring at the end of the July. Jenkins said he was retiring to focus on spending time with his family, especially his grandson. He was recently announced as a finalist for superintendent of Memphis Shelby County Schools.

