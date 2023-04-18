Shots fired lead to police chase on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)- Four suspects led Madison police on a chase around the city following a shots fired incident that began on Madison’s east side.

Authorities say just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, they received reports that someone in a vehicle fired at another vehicle near the intersection of Cottage Grove Street and Acewood Boulevard.

When police identified the vehicle that fired, a pursuit began. The chase ended near Voges Road on Madison’s east side after pursuing officers used spike strips on the suspect’s vehicle.

That is when the suspects allegedly ran from the car.

It took what MPD calls “several tools” to find and apprehend all four suspects. While exactly what “tools” were used is unclear, we’re told this could range from drones to K-9 units.

No injuries were reported in the vehicle that was targeted by the gunfire, authorities said. It’s unclear how many people were in it, but police say they stopped immediately after being hit by gunfire.

This incident is still under investigation.

