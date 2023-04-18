Southside Janesville residents tired of living in food desert

About 22,000 people live in Janesville without direct access to a full service grocery store.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville residents want the city council to improve access to food by building a grocery store on the south side.

According to Rock County Civics Academy Managing Partner Richard Gruber, about 22,000 people live in Janesville without direct access to a full service grocery store.

Southside residents Charlene Teeter and Terri Roeber are frustrated because they have to drive at least 15 minutes to get to the nearest grocery store. Festival Foods, Woodman’s Market, Hy-Vee, Sam’s Club and Walmart are all located on the north and east sides of town.

Roeber said the problem started six years ago when Pick ‘n Save closed its south side location in 2017.

”Everybody talks so much about how they miss Pick n Save,” she said.

Teeter said she cannot find the same affordable fresh fruit, meat and produce that she used to buy near her home.

”When they disappeared on us, we started having to go to Walgreens and The Dollar Store which does not carry a lot of grocery items,” she said. ”But if you want to go across town with the gas prices today, it’s just crazy.”

Southside Janesville residents tired of living in food desert
Southside Janesville residents tired of living in food desert(Marcus Aarsvold)

Roeber wants to see Woodman’s replace the empty Rock County Job Center building on Highway 51 and Kellogg Ave.

”We need one really bad!” she said.

”The one piece of that puzzle that’s missing is that supermarket where folks can come and find the commodities that they need to support their life on a daily basis at a fair and reasonable price and convenient to them,” Gruber said.

The Rock County Civics Academy will host a public meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. at UW Rock County’s Allen Hall. The meeting can also be streamed virtually here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Bodies found in Madison home were husband and wife
Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Lake Mendota diver dies at hospital, sheriff’s office reports
Cat living in Richland Co. shelter for 8 years in search of right home
fatal crash Jefferson County
Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Jefferson County
(FILE) Public Health Madison and Dane Co. office on S. Park St.
Dane Co. officials locate dog that bit victim at a Madison Home Depot

Latest News

According to Rock County Civics Academy Managing Partner Richard Gruber, about 22,000 people...
South side Janesville residents tired of living in food desert
The surviving victims of a 2021 hit and run are calling for tough penalties, after the...
‘She’s continuously hurting people’: Madison hit-and-run suspect’s prior victims speak out
Highway 13 in Wisconsin flood
Gov. Evers declares state of emergency in Wisconsin over flooding
Each year, more than 2,400 crashes happen in Wisconsin work zones.
Wisconsin highway officials advocate for safe driving during Work Zone Awareness Week