State representatives honor president of Boys and Girls Club of Dane County

The President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County has been declared a hometown hero.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
State representatives honored Michael Johnson in the State Assembly earlier Tuesday. Club officials say under Johnson’s leadership operations have expanded into multiple cities including Fitchburg, Verona and Sun Prairie.

He also led the increase in donor support, resulting in a major investment in direct resources to MMSD high schools.

“I am truly humbled and I am thankful to be of service to kids and their families and I’m blessed to receive this opportunity. God bless all you all,” Johnson said.

Officials said more than 4,000 young people have graduated due to the partnership.

