Suspect used garage door opener to break into Dane Co. home

WINDSOR, Wis. (WMTV) – A garage door opener left in an unlocked vehicle was the key for the suspect in an overnight home invasion in the Village of Windsor

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, the suspect used the garage door opener to get inside the house, in the 6600 block of Wendell Way, while the homeowners were sleeping. The individual allegedly stole a purse and keys.

Deputies responded to the home shortly before 2 a.m. They have obtained doorbell footage of the incident and checked with neighbors to see if any of them had cameras which caught what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 608-284-6900.

