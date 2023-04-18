Up & Down Temperatures Ahead

Storms Likely Wednesday & Thursday

Heavy Rain & Strong Storm Potential

Wintry Mix For Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hopefully you had a chance to get outside on Tuesday, as it was probably the pick day of the week. Active weather returns for the middle of the week with several rounds of showers and storms. Another weathermaker arrives for the weekend with a chance of not only rain showers, but possible snow mixing in at times. As you might suspect, temperatures will be cooling off significantly by the time we head into the weekend.

What’s Coming Up...

Increasing clouds tonight with early overnight lows into the middle 30s, climbing after midnight. Light easterly winds 5-10 mph. Periods of storms on Wednesday, some could be strong to severe with heavy rainfall. Gusty winds out of the east 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Scattered showers Wednesday night with early lows into the middle 40s, climbing after midnight. Periods of showers and storms Thursday. Some could be strong to severe with heavy rainfall. Warmer with highs into the middle 60s. Rain tapers off Thursday night with much colder lows into the upper 30s.

Looking Ahead...

A slight break on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and a lingering sprinkle. Highs into the 50s. Colder for the weekend with highs into the 40s and lows into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Scattered rain and snow showers are also expected to be around. Not much of a change heading into early next week.

