Wisconsin highway officials advocate for safe driving during Work Zone Awareness Week

State officials kicked off Work Zone Awareness Week Tuesday with an event to encourage safe driving across the state.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the weather gets nicer and we get further into spring, Wisconsin officials are urging people to drive safely through work zones as construction season gets underway.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said more than 2,400 crashes happen in Wisconsin work zones. That is why federal, state and local officials are coming together to promote workplace safety. On Tuesday, they kicked off Work Zone Awareness Week with an event to encourage safe driving across the state.

One highway worker spoke about the implications of reckless driving in work zones.

“June 4, 2009 rings a bell with a lot of us here at Dane County highways. We lost a coworker on our roads to a tragic accident. Not only did we lose a coworker and a friend, but we lost one of our family,” Dane Co. Highway Dept. employee John Strandlie said.

Highway officials want to use this week to remind drivers to slow down and move over for construction to keep everyone safe.

