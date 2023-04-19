Antetokounmpo’s status for Game 2 upgraded to questionable

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo lays on the ground after an injury during the first half...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo lays on the ground after an injury during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff game Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status has been updated to questionable for Game 2 of Milwaukee’s Eastern Conference first-round series with the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

Tuesday’s injury report listed the two-time MVP as doubtful for Game 2, but an updated injury report released Wednesday afternoon had Antetokounmpo as questionable.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said Antetokounmpo didn’t practice Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo left the Bucks’ 130-117 Game 1 loss on Sunday with a bruised lower back. The star was was driving to the basket with a little over four minutes left in the first quarter when he collided with Miami’s Kevin Love, who got called for a blocking foul on the play.

Antetokounmpo landed awkwardly on his backside and lay on the floor before getting up slowly. He stayed in the game to attempt his free throws and didn’t leave until picking up his second foul with 1:46 left in the first quarter.

Antetokounmpo then headed into the locker room, only to return to the game with 9:56 left in the second quarter. He headed back to the locker room with 8:33 left in the second quarter and didn’t play again.

