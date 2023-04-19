Beloit community raises concerns on closure of westside middle schools

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Concerns are being raised by the Beloit community after learning its westside middle schools will be closing.

Tuesday night, parents, students and former board members hoped to get a chance to speak to the board. The Beloit School District voted to close Cunningham and McNeel Intermediate Schools on April 4. Students on the west side of town will have to travel to the east side to attend school.

A Beloit native who has attended both westside schools says the community was not included in this decision.

“They voted to close them without letting us know. There’s been no transparency it’s a travesty,” Mary Ann Sbeom said.

Middle school students on Beloit’s west side will either attend Aldrich or Fruzen Intermediate Schools.

“There has been a definite lack of transparency here, regarding this board, regarding what they’ve done here,” Sbeom said.

Board officials say they are serving 2,000 less students than they have in recent years.

“We are in a situation where we have declining enrollment and also as we are dealing with some budget issues this is something that has been in the works as we’ve been losing students,” Sean Leavy, Beloit School Board President, said.

The board says the discussion of closing these schools has been talked about for months. Superintendent Dr. Willie E. Garrison II said he hosted a session for the community to give feedback.

“Regardless, it was an opportunity to capture the voices that were in the room through multiple sessions both in person and virtual,” Garrison II said.

Some community members say the transition of new leadership has led to drastic changes.

“I have really been out there trying to meet as many people as possible,” Garrison II said. “I am not just a superintendent, but I am a servant.”

The public would get the chance to express their concerns at the end of the board meeting.

