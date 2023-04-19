Driver crashes into Verona home, taken to local hospital

Credit: Verona Police Department
Credit: Verona Police Department(NBC15)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver was taken to a local hospital Wednesday afternoon after crashing into a home on Madison’s west side.

A Madison police officer saw a man allegedly speeding and driving recklessly just minutes before he crashed into a house along the 7300 block of Arctic Fox Drive. The driver saw the officer and tried to speed away, according to MPD.

The driver stated he was being chased by a person with a gun, but the officer did not see any other vehicles in the area, the report continued. He was taken to a local hospital to treat minor injuries.

No injuries were reported inside the home. The driver was left in the care of his family and MPD issued driving citations. The report did not state which citations were given.

