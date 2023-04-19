Few storms and showers today

Scattered showers this morning

More rain chances Thursday

Cooler for the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Slow-moving low pressure will move through the region over the next several days. This will provide us with active weather for the middle of the week.

What’s Coming Up...

A few scattered showers will move through this morning, with maybe an isolated thunderstorm. We’ll be mostly dry then through the afternoon and evening, with the exception of a stray shower sneaking in. Highs today will be in the mid to lower 50s. Winds will become breezy once again, sustained up to 15 mph with gusts near 30 out of the east.

Thursday is looking like the wetter of the two days. A second round of storms and showers will begin early Thursday morning, with off-and-on showers continuing through the afternoon. Rain amounts over today and tomorrow will be near or less than an inch.

Looking Ahead...

Skies will clear for sunshine on Friday, with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Our next precip chance will be Friday night into Saturday, but this system looks to be pretty weak. We’ll keep the chance for a few rain or snow showers in the forecast, but it doesn’t look like anything you’ll need to change your plans for.

Temperatures will be much cooler over the weekend though. Highs will remain in the 40s on both Saturday and Sunday.

