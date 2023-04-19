First Alert Day Issued Thursday

All Types Of Severe Weather

Heavy Rain Chances

River Flooding Into Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A First Alert Day is now in place for Thursday as another round of strong to severe storms with heavy rain are likely. While it is a lower risk, all types of severe weather are on the table including an isolated tornado, hail, and wind threat. Flooding is also possible in areas that have seen higher totals over the last couple of days. River flooding is also a threat through the end of the week. A slight break in the active weather is possible on Friday before colder and wet weather returns for the weekend. This could include rain and snow showers.

What’s Coming Up...

Isolated showers and storms heading through tonight. Nearly steady temperatures in the middle 40s. Easterly winds of 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Periods of showers and storms on Thursday. Some storms could be strong to severe with heavy rainfall. Warmer temperatures into the middle 60s with gusty southeasterly winds of 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph. Storms taper off Thursday night as colder air returns. Overnight lows into the upper 30s.

Looking Ahead...

Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower on Friday. Seasonable highs into the middle and upper 50s. Mostly cloudy Friday night with lows into the lower and middle 30s. Cold to start the weekend with highs into the middle 40s. A few rain or snow showers possible Saturday. Frosty Saturday night with lows around 30 degrees. Not much better Sunday with a lingering snow shower and highs into the lower 40s.

Active weather remains into next week as scattered showers and cooler temperatures return.

