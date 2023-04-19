Half-handcuffed suspect flees Madison police during drug arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – With a handcuff hanging from his wrist, a suspect escaped from the Madison Police Department officers trying to arrest him, according to an MPD report. The suspect crashed into a police cruiser while fleeing, but he did not make it far.

After stopping the vehicle a second time, this time at the intersection of S. Stoughton Road and Buckeye Road, the suspect tried driving off again and again he crashed, the report stated. This time, though, he reportedly hit a pole and officers were able to take the man, identified as Antonio Fernandez, into custody.

Fernandez, 22, has since been charged with a slew of drug-related charges, as well as multiple felony bail jumping counts, along with resisting arrest and recklessly endangering safety.

Fernandez’s capture and arrest came minutes after the initial police response, which occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 6. Officers had been called to the area near Nakoosa Trail and Brandie Road on a report of an unconscious man in a suspicious vehicle, according to the MPD statement. The police department noted that investigators soon discovered the vehicle had been stolen in Milwaukee.

Fernandez allegedly fought with police officers at the scene and got free, except for the handcuff hanging from his wrist. The Dane Co. Narcotics Task Force, which already had been targeting Fernandez in an investigation, joined in the search for the suspect and he was located on Hwy. 51, where he was stopped and arrested, the MPD statement continued.

The MPD investigation remains ongoing. He remains in the Dane Co. jail on a $6,000 bond and set to appear in court on June 23, court records show.

