Madison hit-and-run leaves driver with serious injuries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is still searching suspects who were in a stolen vehicle when it crashed into another car near West Towne Mall over the weekend.

The driver of the vehicle was seriously injured in the crash and taken to the hospital, MPD reported Wednesday morning. Its latest update did not offer details on her condition, but noted she is expected to survive.

According to the statement, officers responded to the crash scene, at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and D’onofrio Drive, around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The suspects had already taken off on foot, leaving the stolen vehicle behind. Searching the vehicle, officers also found a stolen gun, MPD reported.

No suspects have been located and the police department’s investigation is still underway. Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to go online to p3tips.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.