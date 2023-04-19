Madison hit-and-run leaves driver with serious injuries

The Madison Police Department is still searching for the suspects who were in a stolen vehicle when it crashed into another car on Madison's west side on Saturday, April 15, 2023.(AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is still searching suspects who were in a stolen vehicle when it crashed into another car near West Towne Mall over the weekend.

The driver of the vehicle was seriously injured in the crash and taken to the hospital, MPD reported Wednesday morning. Its latest update did not offer details on her condition, but noted she is expected to survive.

According to the statement, officers responded to the crash scene, at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and D’onofrio Drive, around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The suspects had already taken off on foot, leaving the stolen vehicle behind. Searching the vehicle, officers also found a stolen gun, MPD reported.

No suspects have been located and the police department’s investigation is still underway. Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to go online to p3tips.com.

