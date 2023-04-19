MPD investigating after suspect displays gun during shoe sale

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is investigating after a suspect allegedly flashed a gun at a victim and robbed him during a shoe sale on the city’s north side.

Police were dispatched at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Kennedy Heights around for a robbery.

According to the victim, he met the buyer on social media. During the day of the purchase, the victim recalled that the buyer and another man arrived to the designated meeting spot. When it came time to pay, the second man displayed a gun, MPD said. Officials said they have not arrested anyone yet and that the victim was not injured.

Those with information about the robbery are asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

To stay safe while selling things online, MPD said (its wording):

  • Always meet in a public place
  • Tell someone
  • Never meet at home
  • Always meet during the day
  • If it’s a high-priced transaction, do it at a bank
  • Don’t pay in cash
  • Disable caller ID
  • Don’t use personal email
  • Keep your cell phone close
  • Don’t reveal personal information

