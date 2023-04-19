MPD: investigation begins after man arrives at hospital with stab wounds

Madison ambulances and Madison police squad car
Madison ambulances and Madison police squad car(WMTV)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Apr. 19, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man showed up to the hospital with stab wounds on Friday night and the Madison Police Department began investigating shortly after.

MPD did not locate any other victims after checking the man’s home on Odana Lane, according to the report.

The man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, the MPD report continued.

No arrests have been made and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to go online at p3tips.com.

