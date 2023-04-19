MPD: Madison roommates pin robbery suspect until officers arrive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A group of roommates in Madison were able to subdue a suspect who broke into a Madison home and broke several items while in there, according to a Madison Police Department report.

The report states the 30-year-old suspect broke into the home, in the 1100 block of Macarthur Road, early Thursday morning and started threatening the people there.

After several glass items were broken, the roommates pinned the man to the ground and held him there until officers arrived, MPD’s statement continued. One person was injured during the incident, it noted.

The suspect was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of burglary, disorderly conduct, battery, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

