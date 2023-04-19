MPD: Madison roommates pin robbery suspect until officers arrive

The Madison Police Department is investigating after a suspect allegedly broke into a home and...
The Madison Police Department is investigating after a suspect allegedly broke into a home and was pinned to the ground by the roommates living there.(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A group of roommates in Madison were able to subdue a suspect who broke into a Madison home and broke several items while in there, according to a Madison Police Department report.

The report states the 30-year-old suspect broke into the home, in the 1100 block of Macarthur Road, early Thursday morning and started threatening the people there.

After several glass items were broken, the roommates pinned the man to the ground and held him there until officers arrived, MPD’s statement continued. One person was injured during the incident, it noted.

The suspect was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of burglary, disorderly conduct, battery, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Bodies found in Madison home were husband and wife
Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Lake Mendota diver dies at hospital, sheriff’s office reports
fatal crash Jefferson County
Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Jefferson County
Officials are calling a fire at a Texas dairy farm one of the deadliest in the history of the...
Nearly 20,000 cattle die in fire at dairy farm
(FILE) Public Health Madison and Dane Co. office on S. Park St.
Dane Co. officials locate dog that bit victim at a Madison Home Depot

Latest News

Shoe-selling victim robbed on Madison’s north side
Antonio Fernandez, 22, was arrested on April 6, 2023, on multiple drug charges as well as...
Half-handcuffed suspect flees Madison police during drug arrest
The Learning Experience preschoolers working on their philanthropy curriculum Tuesday.
Sun Prairie preschoolers raising money for Make-A-Wish kids
Students at The Learning Experience as young as 3 are learning about how philanthropy makes a...
Sun prairie preschoolers raising money for Make-A-Wish kids