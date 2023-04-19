MPD: No injuries after bullets pierce through apartment with woman and child inside

(Unsplash)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shots fired incident after bullets entered an occupied apartment unit Sunday evening while a woman and child were at home.

MPD officers responded to the 2900 block of Coho Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening after multiple people reported hearing gunshots.

Upon investigating, officers found several shell casings in the street and determined two rounds were found lodged inside an apartment.

Neither the woman or child were injured and no arrests have been made, officials said.

MPD encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or online.

