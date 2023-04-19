MPD: Students from multiple Dane Co. schools involved in large fight

(FILE) Lafollette High School
(FILE) Lafollette High School(WMTV-TV/Gretchen Gerlach)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Students from multiple schools Dane Co. schools were involved in a large fight late Tuesday morning on Madison’s east side, the police department reported.

According to its statement, the confrontation occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Pflaum Rd., where LaFollette High School is located. MPD confirmed some of its students were involved in the melee.

The fight evaporated when police officers arrived on the scene as students ran to get away, the report continued. As such, MPD was unable to say exactly how many students had been involved.

The MPD statement indicated two students were given restorative justice referral.

Its investigation into the fight is ongoing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Bodies found in Madison home were husband and wife
Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Lake Mendota diver dies at hospital, sheriff’s office reports
fatal crash Jefferson County
Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Jefferson County
Officials are calling a fire at a Texas dairy farm one of the deadliest in the history of the...
Nearly 20,000 cattle die in fire at dairy farm
(FILE) Public Health Madison and Dane Co. office on S. Park St.
Dane Co. officials locate dog that bit victim at a Madison Home Depot

Latest News

Drone image showing search for suspect.
One suspect at large following gunfire and vehicle pursuit in Madison
A view from the drone of Hazeltine's prom proposal
Rock County teen gets creative with farm field prom proposal
The Madison Police Department is still searching for the suspects who were in a stolen vehicle...
Madison hit-and-run leaves driver with serious injuries
The Madison Police Department is investigating after a suspect allegedly broke into a home and...
MPD: Madison roommates pin robbery suspect until officers arrive