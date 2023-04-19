MPD: Students from multiple Dane Co. schools involved in large fight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Students from multiple schools Dane Co. schools were involved in a large fight late Tuesday morning on Madison’s east side, the police department reported.

According to its statement, the confrontation occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Pflaum Rd., where LaFollette High School is located. MPD confirmed some of its students were involved in the melee.

The fight evaporated when police officers arrived on the scene as students ran to get away, the report continued. As such, MPD was unable to say exactly how many students had been involved.

The MPD statement indicated two students were given restorative justice referral.

Its investigation into the fight is ongoing.

