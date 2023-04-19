New outdoor warning siren system moves forward in 2023 budget

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An upgraded outdoor warning siren control system promises to improve emergency services during severe weather events for Dane County in the 2023 budget.

Dane Co. announced a $3 million upgrade to the county’s siren warning system Wednesday morning, just in time for this year’s Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week.

The system consists of 141 outdoor warning sirens in a network located across Dane Co. that are used to warn the public about severe weather, the release continued.

County Executive Joe Parisi said a reliable siren activation is ‘essential to public safety.’

“Investing in these improvements says even in this day and age of cellphones and other ways to get warnings we think outdoor sirens continue to be an important piece of the system needed to help keep people safe,” Parisi continued.

Parisi also noted that Dane Co. was one of the first counties to work with the National Weather Service to ‘automate sounding sirens as soon as weather warnings are issued.’

The budgeted money will help the county purchase new equipment and replace the old hardware and software that triggers the sound of the outdoor warning sirens. The new software will allow the county to take advantage of up-and-coming severe weather warning methods, according to Dane Co. officials.

“This project reflects a continuing partnership between local, county, state, and federal agencies to get warning information out to residents faster,” Dane County Emergency Management Director Charles Tubbs said.

The full siren system upgrade is expected to be completed later this year.

