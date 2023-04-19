One suspect at large following gunfire and vehicle pursuit in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update from the Madison Police Department stated they are still looking for a suspect after Tuesday morning’s gunfire turned car chase on Madison’s east side.

After a Monona K9 officer helped end a vehicle chase that started from a shots fired incident, police arrested four suspects immediately following the chase, according to the Monona Police Department.

Monona officials state they are facing charges for attempting eluding and resisting arrest. MPD released that one suspect remains at large and released a drone image showing the search for a suspect.

MPD’s update also said the suspect vehicle and one of the guns found in the possession of the suspects were reportedly stolen.

No officers were injured and no injuries were reported in the vehicle targeted by the suspects, according to officials.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

