Packers hire Coleman as assistant to player engagement

(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Derrick Coleman, who became the NFL’s first legally deaf offensive player a decade ago, has joined the Green Bay Packers’ football operations staff as an assistant to player engagement.

Packers executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball announced the hire Tuesday.

Coleman, who lost his hearing at age 3, began playing football in middle school. He played 63 games with 18 starts in five NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2013-15), Atlanta Falcons (2017) and Arizona Cardinals (2018).

Coleman had 14 carries for 46 yards as well as 15 catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

___

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Bodies found in Madison home were husband and wife
Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Lake Mendota diver dies at hospital, sheriff’s office reports
Cat living in Richland Co. shelter for 8 years in search of right home
fatal crash Jefferson County
Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Jefferson County
(FILE) Public Health Madison and Dane Co. office on S. Park St.
Dane Co. officials locate dog that bit victim at a Madison Home Depot

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles past Washington Wizards forward...
Giannis doubtful, Morant questionable heading into Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers' Brice Turang wears a cheese hat in the dugout as he celebrates after hitting...
Brewers stay hot, top Mariners 7-3, but concern about Burnes
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes, second from left, leaves a baseball game...
Brewers ace Corbin Burnes leaves game with pectoral strain
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo lays on the ground after an injury during the first half...
Injuries to NBA stars Giannis, Ja dim start of postseason