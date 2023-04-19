Pet of the Week: Meet Teddy!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meet Teddy – this week’s pet of the week!

Teddy is a 10-month-old mixed breed and will weigh over 44 pounds when fully grown.

He is playful, energetic and great with other dogs and children. You can watch the interview with Teddy attached to this story to learn more about him.

If Teddy sounds like a good fit for you, visit the Green County Humane Society’s website to learn more about the adoption process.

