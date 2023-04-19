Shoe-selling victim robbed on Madison’s north side

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A deal to sell shoes turned into a robbery over the weekend when the victim went to meet the purported buyer, according to the Madison Police Department.

In a statement, the police department indicated the victim made the arrangements on a social media site that was not identified. When they met however, rather than paying for shoes, the suspect flashed a gun and robbed the man, the victim continued.

According to the MPD report, officers responded to the robbery report around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 16, to the 100 block of Kennedy Heights, on the city’s north side. The victim told police he was not hurt in the incident.

Investigators have not made any arrests as of Wednesday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to go online to p3tips.com.

The Madison Police Department also reminded potential sellers of its 10 dos and don’ts when selling items through social media.

  1. Always meet in a public place
  2. Tell someone
  3. Never meet at home
  4. Always meet during the day
  5. If it’s a high-priced transaction, do it at a bank
  6. Don’t pay in cash
  7. Disable caller ID
  8. Don’t use personal email
  9. Keep your cell phone close
  10. Don’t reveal personal information

