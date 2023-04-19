Statewide tornado drill moved to Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s statewide tornado drill will be postponed until Friday, officials announced, as the potential for severe weather in southern and central Wisconsin looms for Thursday.

The drill times will stay the same as they were scheduled for, at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs stated. The National Weather Service will conduct the NOAA Weather Radio tests, which can be heard if you are actively listening to the weather radio device or have one programmed to activate during a test alert.

Wisconsin Emergency Management explained that the decision was made to prevent any confusion that would happen if NWS offices need to issue real severe weather alerts on Thursday. WEM discussed the decision with partners at the NWS and Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.

WEM told Wisconsinites that it would keep monitoring weather conditions with its partner agencies and evaluate to ensure it is clear to proceed with the alert drill Friday. If severe weather persists into Friday, the statewide drills would be canceled for the year. That decision will be posted by 10 a.m. Friday on the ReadyWisconsin website.

Any schools or businesses which had planned to participate in the drill Thursday can still do so if they wish, the agency added.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.