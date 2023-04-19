Study finds volunteering in Wisconsin dropped double digits

A study from the U.S. Census Bureau and AmeriCorps found volunteerism across the country dropped by 7% from 2019 to 2021, the most significant drop recorded sin
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A study from the U.S. Census Bureau and AmeriCorps found volunteerism across the country dropped by 7% from 2019 to 2021, the most significant drop recorded since tracking began in 2002. In Wisconsin, the dip topped double digits.

The study reports a nearly 15% decline in formal volunteering in the Badger State, which is volunteering at a non-profit, organization, or club. Executive director for the UW-Madison Center for Community and Non-Profit Studies, Mary Beth Collins, says reasons for the decline could range from financial reasons to a generational gap.

“I think there are some, you know, thoughts on that it might be a generational thing, and there may be a distancing from an awareness of how critical it is for us to stay aware and connected in the nitty-gritty of what really holds up our communities,” said Collins.

She adds people could have less time due to inflation requiring many to work more to cover the cost of bills or a lack of childcare. According to the study, Generation X makes up 27% of people volunteering, and found parents with children under the age of 18 were more likely to volunteer (30%) than households without kids (21%).

For volunteers at the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, the experience is gratifying because it is a tangible activity that immediately impacts their community.

“You’ll get so much more out of volunteering than you give; it’s very rewarding,” Kim Koss said. “I think we could always use volunteers. You always need hands on deck, and some days are busier than others.”

Staff at the pantry say they could use roughly 20 more volunteers to assist with the growing number of people the pantry helps. Gayle Parker has volunteered at the pantry for a decade and encourages people to step out of their comfort zones and lend a hand.

“I think it’s sometimes it’s just a lack of knowledge of what volunteering really is all about; most people who come here and try it love it and stay and sign up and do more volunteering,” said Parker.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Bodies found in Madison home were husband and wife
Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Lake Mendota diver dies at hospital, sheriff’s office reports
Cat living in Richland Co. shelter for 8 years in search of right home
fatal crash Jefferson County
Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Jefferson County
(FILE) Public Health Madison and Dane Co. office on S. Park St.
Dane Co. officials locate dog that bit victim at a Madison Home Depot

Latest News

Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Hearing will address issue with 2 charges in Chandler Halderson case
Madison Police Department squad car
MPD investigating after suspect displays gun during shoe sale
Concerns are being raised by the Beloit community after learning its west side middle schools...
Beloit community raises concerns on closure of westside middle schools
The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Names released of husband and wife found dead in Madison home