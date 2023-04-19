Sun prairie preschoolers raising money for Make-A-Wish kids

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Area preschoolers are learning that you’re never too young to give back to your community.

Students as young as 3 at The Learning Experience in Sun Prairie are making a difference this April, participating in the “Let’s Grant Wishes” fundraiser. It’s part of a nationwide effort to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Flexing their philanthropic muscles, kids are using their creativity and imagination in classroom activities, including creating unique arts and crafts and learning American Sign Language, all while helping raise donations through online fundraising pages and special events.

Becky Davis, The Learning Experience director, said its wonderful to be able to talk about philanthropy in the little ones’ daily curriculum, which continuously teaches children the value of kindness, inclusion, and helping others.

“They’ll even come back and tell you, ‘look how I helped so and so,’ and that hits home for the teachers because we know in that training, we see it learn and grow inside of them,” said Davis.

The school will hold a Spring Extravaganza April 29, where the public is invited to help them reach their fundraising goal of $5,000; the equivalent of wishing one grant for an area Make-A-Wish child.

Preschoolers at The Learning Experience centers across the country in 2022 raised over $1.5 million during last year’s fundraiser for Make-A-Wish.

