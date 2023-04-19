WMTV Hires Next Evening Anchor/Reporter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mark McPherson is set to return to Wisconsin as WMTV NBC15′s next evening Anchor/Reporter.

Mark will succeed Evening Anchor John Stofflet, who announced last summer that he will retire from his current role and sign-off for the final time at the end of this June. His retirement comes as John celebrates 40 years in television news— the last 18 of those on the desk at WMTV in Madison.

Mark is no stranger to the Gray Television family—he’s spent the last few years at WMTV’s sister-station, KKTV, in Colorado Springs, as morning anchor. He’s also no stranger to Wisconsin. The Minnesota native has worked in the La Crosse, Wausau and Milwaukee markets as a reporter and anchor covering some of the state’s biggest stories-- from the ACT 10 protests at the State Capitol to, more recently, those following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Mark says he’s looking forward to returning to the Midwest and being part of a dynamic and diverse community: “I spent the first 16 years of my television career in Wisconsin, and I am very excited to be back. I can’t wait to join the NBC15 team.”

“Madison, Wisconsin, has been a destination for so many different people because of the strong community and recreational activities the region offers. I’m excited to have another outstanding journalist joining our team that shares those same values and beliefs. Please welcome Mark McPherson to the NBC15 family as evening Anchor/Reporter,” said WMTV’s GM and Gray Regional Vice President Don Vesely.

Mark starts at WMTV on Wednesday, April 19th.

“I look forward to the weeks ahead as we give Mark a warm welcome and celebrate all that John has done for our station and, most importantly, all that he’s done for our viewers,” said News Director Jessica Laszewski.

WMTV serves as south central Wisconsin’s NBC and CW affiliates.

