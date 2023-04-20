Beloit City Council president, vice president wins re-election

By Lila Szyryj
Apr. 19, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit City Council re-elected their council president and the council vice president after the annual organizational meeting Tuesday.

Council President Regina Dunkin and Vice President Nancy Forbeck are scheduled to serve from now through April 2024.

City Councilors Sherry Blakely, Yusuf Adama and Forbeck were also sworn into office during the meeting to serve two-year terms. City Councilor Clinton Anderson was honored for his service in the Beloit community and has assumed his new position as a state representative.

To learn more about the Beloit City Council, visit the City of Beloit’s website.

