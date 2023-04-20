Columbia Co. Sheriff: 73-year-old Poynette man killed in two-vehicle crash

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 73-year-old Poynette man died after a crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 51, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Wednesday evening.

According to officials, they responded to a two-vehicle crash just after 2:15 p.m. on Highway 51 in the town of Arlington.

Callers reported that a vehicle going southbound, driven by the 73-year-old, crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound vehicle. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials said emergency responders began performing lifesaving measures as soon as they arrived for occupants in both vehicles.

The agency said exhaustive life saving efforts were made, but the Poynette man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency responders brought the occcupants of the northbound vehicle to a nearby hospital for serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Poynette storm delivers hail in 'The most I've ever seen' quantities
Poynette storm delivers hail in 'The most I've ever seen' quantities
