FIRST ALERT DAY - TODAY

Strong to Severe Thunderstorms are Possible Today
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
  • Today will be the warmest day of the week
  • Rain likely later this morning and this afternoon
  • Sunshine returns Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A First Alert Day is now in place for today as another round of strong to severe storms with heavy rain are likely. While it is a lower risk, all types of severe weather are on the table including an isolated tornado, hail, and wind threat. Flooding is also possible in areas that have seen higher totals over the last couple of days. River flooding is also a threat through the end of the week. A slight break in the active weather is possible on Friday before colder and wet weather returns for the weekend. This could include rain and snow showers.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later this morning and this afternoon.
Strong low pressure will pass by to the west of here today. A warm front associated with the low will pass through and bring milder temperatures to the region. Highs today will be in the 60s to lowers 70s. A cold front will trigger the rain we will pick up today. Behind that front, cooler air will fill in just in time for the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will only be in the 40s.

What’s Coming Up...

Today: Cloudy and breezy with showers/t-storms likely. High: 66. Wind S 10-15 gusting to 30.

Tonight: Chance of showers early, then clearing. Low: 37. Wind: W 10-20 gusting to 30.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 55.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. High: 45.

