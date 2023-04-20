In honor of 4/20, advocacy groups take to State Capitol, push for full legalization of weed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In celebration of April 20, otherwise known as 4/20 or ‘Weed Day,’ proponents of marijuana pushed for its full legalization in Wisconsin Thursday.

People from multiple advocacy groups spoke at the Wisconsin State Capitol, with Democratic Senator Melissa Agard there in support. ‘Building Unity’ hosted the gathering and organizer Timothy Corden said their group believes the prohibition of the substance does more harm than good.

“Hundreds and thousands of amazing people losing their lives to the opioid struggle and mental health struggles, former addict and Statewide Director of EXPO (Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing) Tamra Oman said. “We say we’re a government that’s interested in the will of the people, and they’ve spoken.”

All of the speakers referenced recent polling that indicates more than two thirds of Wisconsinites support legalizing cannabis. Others mentioned the potential for increased tax revenues with its legalization and the possibility to combat the ongoing opioid epidemic.

Oman says people are still finding ways to smoke weed, but they aren’t always safe.

“I believe deeply in harm reduction. With regulation we would be able to reduce the harm caused by non-regulated use of marijuana, that has been known other substances like fentanyl when buying it illegally.”

State Sen. Melissa Agard ended Thursday’s meeting by highlighting racial disparities relating to the drug, adding that Black people are four times more likely to be charged with a cannabis offense compared to their white counterparts.

“Legalization of cannabis in the State of Wisconsin will actually make the State of Wisconsin safer for everyone, including our kids and our Black and brown neighbors,” she said. “It is one of the many reasons about why I support removing the prohibition of cannabis.”

The gathering comes as Republican lawmakers are working to build support for a medical cannabis program that could win bipartisan backing and be enacted into law later this year.

