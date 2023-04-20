Incense stick blamed for Madison apartment fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters responded Tuesday morning to reports of smoke in an east side apartment building after a resident threw out an incense stick she thought she had put out, Madison Fire Department (MFD) said.

Residents called in saying they could smell smoke and one of them told a 911 dispatcher about seeing smoke on the fourth floor of the apartment building, in the 2800 block of E. Washington Ave., MFD reported.

When fire crews arrived, they reported seeing an apartment filled with smoke from floor to ceiling. The kitchen trash was on fire, and the crews extinguished it with water and began to air out the smoke, the department continued.

The owner of the apartment told investigators she threw out a stick of incense before going to work, and thought it was fully extinguished. The fire damage was limited to the kitchen, MFD said, but smoke damaged the rest of the apartment.

While firefighters cleared the smoke, they found two cats in the apartment. They took one outside in a crate, while the other preferred to hide under the bed, the fire department noted.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.