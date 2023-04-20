Janesville Police Department seek to identify attempted burglary suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department officers are searching for suspects who attempted to burglarize a home in the middle of the day, the department reported Thursday.

JPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects after officers responded to the home around 2:20 p.m. Monday to the 2400 block of Clover Lane. The owner was home at the time of the incident and the suspects had escaped before police arrived.

JPD detailed that a woman went up to the home from a black SUV and knocked on the front door. The homeowner didn’t answer and the woman left the area in the SUV.

Janesville Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects after officers responded to the home around 2:20 p.m. Monday to the 2400 block of Clover Lane. (Janesville Police Department)

The Second Car Arrives...

A blue Nissan sedan drove up to the home a few minutes later. Two suspects got out of the car and headed to the back of the house.

According to police, the pair of suspects tried to get into the home through the back sliding glass door but were thwarted by the homeowner. The suspects ran, got into the blue sedan and drove away.

Janesville Police Dept. noted that this incident is related to an attempted burglary investigated Tuesday by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. Officials say the Pleasant Prairie incident had similar suspects and a similar vehicle involved, specifically a blue Nissan sedan. The two law enforcement agencies are collaborating and are still investigating both incidents.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Janesville Police Department at (608)755-3100, Rock County Communications at (608)757-2244 or CrimeStoppers at (608)756-3636. People can also send in tips on their smartphone using the P3 app.

