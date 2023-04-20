Lafayette County students participate in ‘Rural Safety Day’

By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DARNLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of students from schools across Lafayette County participated in ‘Rural Safety Day’ Thursday at the Lafayette County Fairgrounds.

Fifth and sixth graders spent the day learning how to safely use farming equipment, boating and water safety, and operating a UTV/ATV safely.

The day kicked off with a mock UTV accident that utilized fire, EMS, police and DNR officials. Students even got to hear the conversation that happens when you call 911.

“They kind of are exposed to it, they’re not terribly afraid of it and they can be prepared,” Recreation Warden with the Wisconsin DNR Nick Webster said.

The event was organized by the Lafayette County Rural Safety Coalition, a group of people representing several public and private agencies, which has the goal of preventing death and injury of the youth in the county.

“It sounds like something that maybe just somebody from a safety perspective maybe be overreacting. But unfortunately, in my seat as an investigator, I see it way more than I should. Way more,” Webster said.

Just earlier this month, a 13-year-old boy died in a UTV crash in Iowa County. He was just about the same age as these students at Rural Safety Day.

“I think there’s a pretty good possibility that some of the kids coming through our session a little bit later today probably knew that kid,” Webster said.

Webster said he hopes the students learned life lessons during Thursday’s Rural Safety Day that they will be able to hold on to and remember going forward.

This was the 14th year of Rural Safety Day in Lafayette County.

