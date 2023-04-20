New grant would help provide trade skills training, Dane Co. says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A new grant will help The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County train a new generation of individuals looking to find a career in the trades.

Dane Co. announced a $1.5 million award to the organization to help support the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center Skilled Trades Training Program. The initiative is designed to go beyond just focusing on the trades themselves to provide soft skills as well as giving them entrepreneurial training.

“This is an investment in Dane County’s youth,” Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi said. “It will increase access to opportunity throughout our community and provide a much-needed pipeline to jobs in the skilled trades.”

When revealing the award, Dane Co. officials noted a shortage of workers in these fields and pointed out how poverty can be a barrier to opportunity. The workforce center is meant to prepare young people to find quality jobs that will help sustain them and their families.

Construction of the center began in April 2022, and it is expected to be completed this year.

The grant will need to be approved by the Dane Co. Supervisors, and Parisi’s office said they expect the Board to take it up on Tuesday night.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.