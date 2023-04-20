New outdoor warning siren system moves forward in 2023 Dane Co. budget

Tornado siren in Reservoir Park in Wausau.
Tornado siren in Reservoir Park in Wausau.(WSAW)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An upgraded outdoor warning siren control system promises to improve emergency services during severe weather events for Dane County in the 2023 budget.

Dane Co. announced a $3 million upgrade to the county’s siren warning system Wednesday morning, just in time for this year’s Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week.

The system consists of 141 outdoor warning sirens in a network located across Dane Co. that are used to warn the public about severe weather, the release continued.

County Executive Joe Parisi said a reliable siren activation is ‘essential to public safety.’

“Investing in these improvements says even in this day and age of cellphones and other ways to get warnings we think outdoor sirens continue to be an important piece of the system needed to help keep people safe,” Parisi continued.

Parisi also noted that Dane Co. was one of the first counties to work with the National Weather Service to ‘automate sounding sirens as soon as weather warnings are issued.’

The budgeted money will help the county purchase new equipment and replace the old hardware and software that triggers the sound of the outdoor warning sirens. The new software will allow the county to take advantage of up-and-coming severe weather warning methods, according to Dane Co. officials.

“This project reflects a continuing partnership between local, county, state, and federal agencies to get warning information out to residents faster,” Dane County Emergency Management Director Charles Tubbs said.

The full siren system upgrade is expected to be completed later this year.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Bodies found in Madison home were husband and wife
Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Lake Mendota diver dies at hospital, sheriff’s office reports
fatal crash Jefferson County
Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Jefferson County
The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Names released of husband and wife found dead in Madison home
(FILE) Public Health Madison and Dane Co. office on S. Park St.
Dane Co. officials locate dog that bit victim at a Madison Home Depot

Latest News

The event is focused on maximizing the impact of investments in two new federal laws—the...
Wisconsin mayors discuss maximizing union jobs
Columbia Co. Sheriff: 73-year-old Poynette man killed in two-vehicle crash
The storms Wednesday brought a whole gambit of precipitation to Southern Wisconsin, triggering...
Poynette storm delivers hail in ‘The most I’ve ever seen’ quantities
Poynette storm delivers hail in ‘The most I’ve ever seen’ quantities
Poynette storm delivers hail in ‘The most I’ve ever seen’ quantities
Milwaukee Bucks' Joe Ingles reacts after making a shot during the first half of Game 2 of an...
Bucks make 25 3s, beat Heat 138-122 without Antetokounmpo