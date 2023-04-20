Police investigate threat to grocery store on Madison’s southwest side

Heavy police presence at Pick 'n Save on Madison's southwest side.
Heavy police presence at Pick 'n Save on Madison's southwest side.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Patrons of a grocery store on Madison’s southwest side evacuated Wednesday after the report of a bomb threat, a Madison Police Department officer confirmed.

An MPD officer said that police were on scene and going through the Pick ‘n Save store on the 6500 block of McKee Road. The officer said they have found nothing to substantiate the threat so far and are taking the incident seriously.

Patrons and a store manager confirmed they were told to leave calmly and go to a nearby Walgreens parking lot.

The scene is active, with nearly 10 squad cars spotted near the store.

This is a developing news story and it will be updated as details develop.

