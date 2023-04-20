Poynette storm delivers hail in ‘The most I’ve ever seen’ quantities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The storms Wednesday brought a whole gambit of precipitation to Southern Wisconsin, triggering flood warnings in several counties, including Grant and Columbia. Residents in Poynette saw rising waterways and loads of hail.

“It doesn’t look like a raging River,” said Rachel DeMaster, describing the once small pond and dry drainage ditch near her home. “Yes, it is a drainage ditch, but typically there really isn’t anything in there my children can run through this space and play, and right now, absolutely not.”

DeMaster says she has not seen water levels in ponds and rivers this high before and has spent her entire life in Poynette. Others were stunned by the snow-pile-sized amounts of hail on roofs, yards, and roads.

“We had hail for 45 minutes. I’ve never seen hail for 45 minutes non-stop. It’s just been wild,” said George Slovacek.

He adds the hail produced a leak in the roof over his living room. It is not scheduled to be fixed until Monday; Slovacek says the roofers tell him it is due to high demand.

“It just seemed like it either rained or hailed all day long. I just got off the phone with my mom. She’s a rural route carrier in the area and said it was crazy here today. She’s just soaked completely through to the bone,” said DeMaster.

