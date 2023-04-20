Truax Field becomes first U.S. Air Force base to eliminate facility-based foam

115th Fighter Wing Fire Extinguishers
115th Fighter Wing Fire Extinguishers(115th Fighter Wing)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Apr. 19, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 115th Fighter Wing, based out of Truax Field on Madison’s near east side, became Wednesday the first U.S. Air Force base to end all use of foam-based fire suppressants.

The team at Truax eliminated their use of the foam systems ahead of the Air Force’s set date of October 2024, according to the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs Wednesday. The firefighting foam has been a point of contention for the city and Air Force base since the DNR detected PFAS in samples sent from the surrounding airport.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a family of man-made chemicals used widely in consumer products ranging from nonstick cookware and water-repellent sports gear to stain-resistent carpets. They’re also a key ingredient in fire-extinguishing foams. They can accumulate and persist in the human body for long periods. Exposure may lead to cancer and other health problems.

“We’ve been extremely busy over the last five years planning, designing and constructing facilities, but this is a testament to what we’re getting to do for the future Airmen of the 115th Fighter Wing,” Lt. Col. Mike Dunlap said.

According to the 115th Fighter Wing, five hangar facilities on the base were under construction when the order came down to eliminate the foam from the Air Force, and it saw an opportunity to finish the project ahead of schedule.

“The Air Force was not expecting bases to immediately start implementing these changes – that it would take time – and we were doing it two months into them issuing the policy,” said Dunlap. “Environmentally, we knew that this is what the community wanted to move towards.”

Modifying all of the design contracts for the hangars cost $160,000, but saved the base more than $1.6 million from maintenance costs associated with the other fire suppression systems.

“We wanted to do it to comply with the Air Force policy, avoid wasting the taxpayers’ money, and make Truax Field more environmentally safe for members of the local community,” Dunlap added.

