Wisconsin mayors discuss maximizing union jobs

The event is focused on maximizing the impact of investments in two new federal laws—the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act—for all Wisconsinites.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mayors from across the state they’re working to make sure two new federal laws create good-paying jobs here in the Badger State.

Gov. Tony Evers and mayors from more than a half-dozen cities gathered at the International Union of Partners and Allied Trades Training Center in Fitchburg. They’re trying to maximize the impact of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway spoke about her personal connection to the labor movement and said support from the federal government was crucial to Madison’s new Bus Rapid Transit System.

“These bills are making real differences in our communities today, and they will make real differences in reducing climate emissions for years, decades, into the future,” Rhodes-Conway said.

LiUNA union workers will help build the new electric bus system and Teamsters will operate it once it is complete, creating new union jobs in the area.

