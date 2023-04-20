Wisconsin Union’s tiny Terrace chairs back suicide prevention

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new limited-edition version of the iconic mini Wisconsin Union Terrace chair will support suicide prevention and mental health at University Health Services (UHS) and will be on sale soon, the Union announced Thursday.

The chairs can be found in Badger Market at Memorial Union beginning May 1, and will be sold there until May 15. If any of the 860 chairs remain after May 15, they will be sold online on the Memorial Union’s Terrace website, the Union said.

A portion of each sale of the purple and teal mini chairs will go to UHS’s Suicide Prevention Fund, which supports mental health resources and suicide prevention programs at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The new limited-edition chairs will support University Health Services' Suicide Prevention Fund. (Shauna Breneman, Wisconsin Union)

“Supporting the mental health of UW–Madison students is central to our work at UHS,” said Jake Baggott, associate vice chancellor for student affairs and executive director of UHS. “All members and supporters of our Badger community can play a role in suicide prevention and contribute to a culture of care at UW–Madison.”

The limited-edition chairs were made by a team at Wisco Industries in Oregon, the Union continued. The team included UW students, who painted every chair with unique flecks of teal. The design comes from purple and teal ribbons used to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

“The Terrace chair is a symbol of joining together as a community, so it’s a fitting extension of its identity to support the well-being of UW–Madison students,” said Mark Guthier, associate vice chancellor for student affairs and executive director of the Wisconsin Union.

The announcement comes after the Terrace recently saw the return of their iconic chairs when they opened for the season last Wednesday.

Previous limited-edition Terrace chairs include a cow print chair in 2019 that supported expansion of the UW School of Veterinary Medicine’s building expansion project, and an Earth chair in 2020 that supported the UW Green Fund, the Union said.

Mini Terrace chairs are regularly sold in the Badger Market, and funds support the Wisconsin Union, which provides events and financial support for UW students. The chairs represent summer in Madison and have been a staple since the introduction of their current sunburst design in the 1960s.

Joe Padgham helps paint teal flecks on the mini chairs. (Shauna Breneman, Wisconsin Union)

Full size Terrace chairs are also sold on the Terrace store website.

UHS offers several mental health resources for students, including drop-in Let’s Talk counseling and a mental health crisis line at 608-265-5600, option 9.

