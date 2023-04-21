Arrest made after gunfire outside Dane Co. bar

Dane County Sheriff's Office
Dane County Sheriff's Office(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOWN OF BURKE, Wis. (WMTV) – An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire outside a Town of Burke bar earlier this month, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office announced.

A Madison man was taken into custody and the 43-year-old was booked on a count of 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators did not say what led to the shots being fired; however, it noted the incident remains under investigation.

Previously, the Sheriff’s Office reported deputies were called to The Keg around 2 a.m. on Friday, April 7, after receiving reports of gunshots in the bar’s parking lot.

When deputies arrived on the scene, in the 6200 block of Portage Road, they found several shell casings lying in the road. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with information about the gunfire or may have seen it is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 608-284-6900.

