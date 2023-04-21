Boy rescued from Adams Co. lake

TOWN OF QUINCY, Wis. (WMTV) – A 911 call from someone who heard a voice yelling for help led to the rescue of a boy who was trapped in the water at Castle Rock State Lake earlier this month, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.

According to a post on its Facebook page, a concerned individual first notified police around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, after hearing the boy calling out. Initially, the person who alerted 911 could not tell where the pleas were coming from and deputies ended up heading in the caller’s direction, toward the 2200 block of Town Road. Soon, though, the caller realized the screams were coming from the lake.

When deputies arrived about five minutes after the 911 call, they began searching the lake, the Sheriff’s Office continued. An Adams Co. Recreation Deputy and a Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources warden readied their boats in case a water rescue is needed.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a deputy using binoculars spotted the capsized boat near the shore of the Buckhorn State Natural Area. The Sheriff’s Office credited a Good Samaritan with launching a drone and was able to help authorities pinpoint the boy’s location.

The emergency responders launched their boats around 4:15 p.m. and the boy was safely taken back to shore about a half-hour later, according to the statement.

The boy told his rescuers he was okay and did not need any medical attention. He was taken back home and the boat was towed to shore, the Sheriff’s Office said.

