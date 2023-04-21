A Cool and Cloudy Weekend Forecast

Sunny and Windy Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strong low pressure will exit to the north of here today. This low brought severe thunderstorms to portions of southern Wisconsin yesterday. Drier air will be in place today and lots of sunshine is expected. Wind will be increasing as the low pulls away. Wind gusts will be around 35 mph at times.

Colder air will slide into the region tonight and it will hang around during the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 40s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected through the weekend. There will be just enough moisture around Saturday afternoon, coupled with very cold air aloft, that a few rain or snow showers will be possible.

A slow warming trend will be seen next week. Highs will be back in the 50s, but still a little below average. Very little precipitation is expected next week as well.

What’s Coming Up...

Looking Ahead...

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 56. Wind: SW 10-20 gusting to 35.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 32. Wind: W 10-15.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of rain/snow showers. High: 44.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cool. High: 47.

