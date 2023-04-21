Cottage Grove man faces his 5th (or 6th) OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Cottage Grove man was booked on a fifth-offense OWI count that could turn into his sixth one because he is still facing trial on the same charge related to an arrest three months ago, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

Court records show the suspect, Tim Hasey, was due in court on that earlier case just a couple hours after his latest OWI arrest.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, Hasey, 58, was intoxicated when he took an Uber home from the Piggly Wiggly in Cottage Grove. While he took a ride that time, Hasey ordered another Uber to take him back to the supermarket and to his vehicle.

Hasey allegedly drove off and was stopped by a Dane Co. deputy around 11:20 a.m., at which point he was arrested and booked on the OWI allegation as well as for felony bail jumping.

A preliminary hearing in the earlier case was set for 1:30 p.m. that day. Court records indicate Hasey waived the hearing and the court commissioner set his arraignment for May 12.

He has not been officially charged following this latest arrest.

