Darlington man accused in child prostitution investigation

(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) – An ongoing investigation into child prostitution in the community led to the arrest of another suspect, the Darlington Police Department announced.

The latest suspect was taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday after he allegedly bought vape products for a group of girls, then offered to pay a 12-year-old girl for sexual intercourse. He was booked for soliciting a child for prostitution.

In his statement, Darlington Police Chief Jason King referenced questions he has received from residents about recent arrests of Hispanic men in cases involving underage girls. He acknowledged they are all linked and part of a months-long investigation focusing on the suspects and “a small group of young females they are acquainted with.”

King assured Darlington residents that child prostitution is not a widespread issue in the city. Also, he said, the girls were not being targeted randomly.

The investigation is still ongoing and King expects to see more arrests in the coming weeks.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Bodies found in Madison home were husband and wife
Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Lake Mendota diver dies at hospital, sheriff’s office reports
The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Names released of husband and wife found dead in Madison home
(FILE) Public Health Madison and Dane Co. office on S. Park St.
Dane Co. officials locate dog that bit victim at a Madison Home Depot
Authorities arrested a 22-year-old man Monday after a deadly crash in the Village of Dane, the...
22-year-old man arrested after fatal Dane Co. crash

Latest News

Chilly conditions are expected through the weekend.
A Cool and Cloudy Weekend Forecast
Cottage Grove man faces his 5th (or 6th) OWI
Members of the tribune section perform during the 45th annual UW Varsity Band Spring Concert at...
UW Varsity Band Spring Concerts this weekend
The Supreme Court is scheduled to release a ruling on the use of Mifepristone on April 21, 2023.
Madison doctors share concerns over potential loss of Mifepristone