Darlington man accused in child prostitution investigation

DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) – An ongoing investigation into child prostitution in the community led to the arrest of another suspect, the Darlington Police Department announced.

The latest suspect was taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday after he allegedly bought vape products for a group of girls, then offered to pay a 12-year-old girl for sexual intercourse. He was booked for soliciting a child for prostitution.

In his statement, Darlington Police Chief Jason King referenced questions he has received from residents about recent arrests of Hispanic men in cases involving underage girls. He acknowledged they are all linked and part of a months-long investigation focusing on the suspects and “a small group of young females they are acquainted with.”

King assured Darlington residents that child prostitution is not a widespread issue in the city. Also, he said, the girls were not being targeted randomly.

The investigation is still ongoing and King expects to see more arrests in the coming weeks.

