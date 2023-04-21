Drake Bell’s wife files for divorce

FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on July 25, 2018. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT
(CNN) - Drake Bell’s wife has filed for divorce just days after the actor was reported missing in Florida and later found safe.

According to People Magazine, Janet Von Schmeling wants to dissolve their marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The 28-year-old is also requesting legal and physical custody of the couple’s son, as well as spousal support.

The couple, who married in 2018, separated late last year.

The news comes after Bell was reported missing in Daytona Beach last week.

Police thought the former child star was possibly in danger, but he was found safe hours later.

