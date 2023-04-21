Drug Take Back Day happening across Wisconsin Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites wanting to take advantage of spring cleaning may want to check to see if their medicine cabinets need clearing out.

National Drug Take Back Day is happening Saturday, with Attorney General Josh Kaul noting that more than 150 events are planned across the state and over 280 law enforcement agencies are participating. Wisconsinites who have unwanted or unused medications can drop them off at a Drug Take Back location near them to dispose of them in a safe way.

“Now is a great time to clean out your medicine cabinet and safely dispose of your unwanted or expired medications,” Kaul said. “Whether you dispose of unwanted medications at a Drug Take Back event or permanent drug drop box near you, we can each do our part in the fight against the opioid epidemic.”

The Wisconsin Department of Justice reminded people that they should never dispose of unused or expired medications by flushing them or pouring them down the drain. To find a Drug Take Back location, visit the Department of Health Services’ website.

The DOJ also added guidelines for what can and cannot be dropped off:

Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (batteries removed).

Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.

Here is a list of other agencies or organizations hosting Drug Take Back Days:

Dane County:

Madison: Safe Communities Madison-Dane County and the African American Opioid Coalition is hosting three Drug Take Back locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Warner Park, Elver Park and Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Sun Prairie: Residents can drop off medications Saturday at the Sun Prairie Police Department, located at 300 E. Main Street.

Verona: Verona Police Department will collect unwanted, unused or expired medications from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the department, located at 111 Lincoln Street. The agency asks that people empty all pills into clear plastic bags before the event to ease with disposal. Prescription liquids and creams should be in their original packaging.

Dodge County:

Juneau: Dodge County Sheriff’s Office asks residents to drop off medications between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to the drug drop box in the lower level of the sheriff’s office, located at 124 W. Street.

Monroe County:

Norwalk: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Drug Take Back Event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Monroe County Landfill, located at 20488 Junco Road.

Rock County:

Janesville: Sam’s Club and the Janesville Police Department will hold their event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sam’s Club 3900 Deerfield Drive.

Janesville: Rock County Health Department and Janesville Police Department’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rotary Gardens 1455 Palmer Drive.

Sauk County:

Baraboo: Residents can drop off medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, located at 1300 Lange Court.

