Former Badger Cephus suspended indefinitely by NFL

NEW YORK (WMTV) – A former Badger was one of three NFL players suspended indefinitely on Friday after being accused of violating the league’s gambling policy.

According to an NFL statement, the Detroit Lions’ – and one-time UW standout – Quintez Cephus was suspended at least through the end of the coming season. He will be allowed to petition for reinstatement after the year ends.

Cephus’ teammate C.J. Moore, and the Washington Commanders’ Shaka Toney were also given indefinite suspensions.

Two more Lions, Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams, are suspended for the first six games of the season, although they will be allowed to participate in off-season and preseason activities as well as preseason games.

While the statement did not cite the specific allegations against the players, the league explained its policy bars players “from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility.”

The investigation into the players actions did not find any evidence that the players had been using inside information when gambling, nor were any games compromised by what happened.

